Local Woman Charged Punching, Scratching Victim During Dispute Over Truck Due in Court Today

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Leeper woman who allegedly punched and scratched a female victim during a dispute over a truck in Paint Township is due for a hearing in court on Tuesday afternoon.

Court documents indicate 47-year-old Robin L. Mabold is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 7, on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

The charges stem from an incident that happened in late November in Paint Township, Clarion County.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 10:15 p.m. on Friday, November 26, Robin L. Mabold and a known female victim got into an argument over a truck, and Mabold reportedly punched the victim in the head three times.

The complaint indicates the victim had a swollen lump on her forehead and a bloody mouth.

According to the complaint, Mabold also scratched the victim on the face and neck, leaving marks. The victim was also reportedly knocked to the ground by Mabold.

She was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 2:05 a.m. on November 27.

Unable to post $1,000.00 monetary bail, she was lodged in the Clarion County Jail on Saturday, November 27.

She was released on Monday, November 29, on a security bond posted by a private surety.

