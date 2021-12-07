Man Accused of Emptying Woman’s Bank Account While She Was Incarcerated

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against a Clarion Township man accused of cleaning out a local woman’s bank account while she was incarcerated.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police on Wednesday, December 1, filed criminal charges against 33-year-old Joseph James Bruno.

According to a criminal complaint, on April 28, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to an apartment in Clarion Township to speak with a victim who wanted to report a theft.

The victim stated that she had been incarcerated, and while she was in jail, it was discovered that her account had a balance of zero. When she contacted the company to report possible fraudulent activity, the company informed her that “Joey Bruno” had transferred $778.16 from her account through Facebook pay.

The victim provided police with a copy of a bank statement showing transaction dates, amounts, and Joseph Bruno‘s name on it, the complaint indicates.

When asked if she ever gave Bruno permission to borrow money or transfer money, the victim stated she had not. She indicated that anyone who gained access to her Facebook account would have the ability to make a transaction. The victim also informed police that her cell phone, a black Samsung A01 valued at $60.00, was left at her apartment with Bruno staying there. She reported the cell phone was also missing when she returned home and she had found that Bruno was the last person in possession of it, according to the complaint.

Bruno was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 10:08 a.m. on Thursday, December 2, on the following charges:

– Other Reason Access Device Is Unauthorized By Issuer, Felony 3

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Immovable Property, Misdemeanor 1

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Misdemeanor 2

Unable to post $5,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on December 28 with Judge Quinn presiding.

