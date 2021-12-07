Margaret Elizabeth “Maggie” Aaron, 81, of Crates, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes early Tuesday morning, December 7, 2021 at her home.

She was born on November 22, 1940 in Marienville; daughter of the late Leo and Gertrude Rafferty Hepinger.

Maggie attended the Immaculate Conception Catholic School.

She married the love of her life, H. Thomas Aaron, on March 24, 1957, who survives her.

Maggie was a member of the Saint Nicholas Catholic Church in Crates where she was also a part of the Alter Rosary Society.

Maggie was also a member of the 4H Club.

In her earlier years, she drove bus for Clarion Limestone School District and helped her husband on the dairy farm.

Maggie was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

She always cared for her family and enjoyed baking for them.

She is survived by her loving husband, Thomas of 64 years; 9 children, Tim Aaron and his wife, Jill, John Aaron and his wife, Shari, Pat Aaron and his wife, Kathy, Jane Schultz and her husband, David, Grace Bish and her husband, Butch, Joe Aaron, Dan Aaron and his wife, Lisa, Bob Aaron, and Luke Aaron; 17 grandchildren; and 17 great grandchildren.

Maggie is also survived by her brother, John Hepinger and his wife Betty and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Maggie was preceded in death by her brother, Pat Hepinger.

Family and friends will be received from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 10, 2021 at the Saint Nicholas Catholic Church in Crates with Rev. Samuel Bungo presiding.

Interment will follow in the Saint Nicholas Catholic Cemetery.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

