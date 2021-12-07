Margaret Irene Brakeman, 72, of Franklin, passed away, Sunday, December 5th, 2021 at UPMC Northwest.

She was born on July 11, 1949 in Franklin, a daughter of Melvin W. and Helen Irene Spencer Anderson, Jr.

She married Robert Lee Brakeman on August 6, 2002, he preceded her in death on April 28, 2011.

She was a 1968 graduate of Franklin High School, retired from Franklin Medical Center in dietary, and formerly cooked wings for the Franklin Moose.

Margaret was a member of Galloway Church, Station 4, and a past Senior Regent at the Franklin Moose Club.

In her spare time, she loved thrift shopping, and going golfing every Friday with her BFF, Birdie.

Margaret was a loving soul who made friends with everyone she met, holding them near to her heart and considered them as family.

Her beautiful children would like to express, in loving memory of our mother, she truly lived each day to the fullest while making memories to cherish, and held no grudges. Always forgive and forget, love with all your heart and live life with no regrets. You never know when tomorrow may not come. Say and do everything you wished and wanted to do because everything happens for a reason.

Left to cherish her memory is her son, Brad Miller and his wife, Heather of Franklin; two daughters, Cathi Jo Miller-Ritchey and her husband, Ron of Franklin, and Billie Jo Zinz and her husband, Alvin of Franklin; two sisters, Debra Ann Glenn and her husband, James of Columbia City, Indiana, and Patricia Lynn Raybuck and her husband, Richard of Summerville; four grandchildren, Rylee Joy Reed, Zachary Garrett Harbaugh, Shaylee Renee Ritchey, and Jaiden Marie Carson all of Franklin, and many nieces and nephews who she loved whole heartedly.

In addition to her loving husband, Robert, she is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Larry W. Anderson, James Earl Sharp, Robert Gailey Sharp, and Ralph Edward Sharp; her step-dad, James H. Sharp; and her beloved pets, dogs, Hooch, Harley, Carly, and cats, Keely and Elmo.

Family and friends are welcome to call on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm and 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 11:00 am at the funeral home with Pastor Roy Gearhart, officiating.

A live stream of Margaret’s funeral service will be broadcast on the funeral home’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/gardinierwarrenfh beginning at 11 am on Thursday, December 9, 2021.

For those that wish to receive a notification when the services begin, it is recommended that intended watchers “Like” the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc. Facebook page for any updates.

Her final place of rest will be in Franklin Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Margaret’s memory to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 S. Main Street, Seneca, PA 16346.

To send cards, online condolences or for general information, friends and family are invited to visit www.gardinierwarrenfh.com.

