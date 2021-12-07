 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

National Audubon Society’s 122nd Christmas Bird Count Set for December 18

Tuesday, December 7, 2021 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

263064903_4891247377573462_3247953745847099381_nCLARION CO., Pa. – Members of Seneca Rocks Audubon Society will be participating in the National Audubon Society’s 122nd Christmas Bird Count on Saturday, December 18.

(Photo courtesy of Seneca Rocks Audubon Society)

Over this past year, Seneca Rocks Audubon Society’s (SRAS) leadership team has been busy planning, coordinating, and anticipating another fun Christmas Bird Count (CBC).

The CBC “count circle” is a 15-mile diameter area that includes Clarion, Sligo, Callensburg, Knox, Shippenville, and surrounding areas.

Teams and individuals will be traveling the roads and walking trails to count the local bird populations. Feeder watchers in our circle will be watching and recording data from their homes. The data collected will be used to assess the health of bird populations around the world and help to guide conservation action.

Interested individuals may visit the SRAS website at www.senecarocksaudubon.org for more information on the CBC. To view the “count circle” map, click on “Projects” and then “Christmas Bird Count.”

Anyone who is interested in participating is asked to contact CBC compiler, Mal Hays at: [email protected] Anyone living in the count circle who is interested in feeder watching is asked to contact Danette Karls at: [email protected] 

Reservations for the CBC tally have been made for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22, at Perkins Family Restaurant in Clarion. This is a time when the participants join together to tally all the birds counted by teams and feeder watchers.

(A reminder for participants: please use caution while driving and be considerate of property rights and “No Trespassing” signs, and don’t forget to use your SRAS magnetic “BIRD SURVEY” signs on your car to let people know what you’re doing parked along the roadway).


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.