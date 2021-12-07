National Audubon Society’s 122nd Christmas Bird Count Set for December 18

CLARION CO., Pa. – Members of Seneca Rocks Audubon Society will be participating in the National Audubon Society’s 122nd Christmas Bird Count on Saturday, December 18.

(Photo courtesy of Seneca Rocks Audubon Society)

Over this past year, Seneca Rocks Audubon Society’s (SRAS) leadership team has been busy planning, coordinating, and anticipating another fun Christmas Bird Count (CBC).

The CBC “count circle” is a 15-mile diameter area that includes Clarion, Sligo, Callensburg, Knox, Shippenville, and surrounding areas.

Teams and individuals will be traveling the roads and walking trails to count the local bird populations. Feeder watchers in our circle will be watching and recording data from their homes. The data collected will be used to assess the health of bird populations around the world and help to guide conservation action.

Interested individuals may visit the SRAS website at www.senecarocksaudubon.org for more information on the CBC. To view the “count circle” map, click on “Projects” and then “Christmas Bird Count.”

Anyone who is interested in participating is asked to contact CBC compiler, Mal Hays at: [email protected] Anyone living in the count circle who is interested in feeder watching is asked to contact Danette Karls at: [email protected]

Reservations for the CBC tally have been made for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22, at Perkins Family Restaurant in Clarion. This is a time when the participants join together to tally all the birds counted by teams and feeder watchers.

(A reminder for participants: please use caution while driving and be considerate of property rights and “No Trespassing” signs, and don’t forget to use your SRAS magnetic “BIRD SURVEY” signs on your car to let people know what you’re doing parked along the roadway).

