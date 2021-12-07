Oil City Woman Accused of Being Intoxicated While Caring for Children

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City woman is facing child endangerment charges after she was found to be under the influence of alcohol and narcotics while two children were in her care.

Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Amanda Ray Martin.

According to a criminal complaint, on Wednesday, December 1, Oil City Police were dispatched to a residence on Washington Avenue for a report of a woman “being hostile” toward Children and Youth Services (CYS) representatives who were trying to place children due to the woman’s state of being under the influence.

When police arrived at the scene and knocked at the door, the woman, identified as Amanda Martin, let them into the house, and police immediately noted Martin was under the influence to the point she was very unsteady on her feet. She also reportedly could not complete a sentence and was mumbling and difficult to understand, according to the complaint.

Officers were at the same location approximately an hour earlier, and Martin had shown no indications of intoxication at that time, the complaint notes.

Police then spoke to a CYS representative who explained they had been at the house for approximately an hour to get family information from Martin so the children could be sent to a safe location.

The CYS representative indicated Martin didn’t remember police being at the house an hour earlier, and Martin was refusing to give CYS workers any information. She also reportedly admitted to drinking wine and using narcotics, according to the complaint.

Martin then gave CYS a Franklin address for a family member, and the CYS representative contacted the Franklin Police to see if they could make contact with the individual. However, while the CYS representatives were on the phone with the Franklin Police, Martin reportedly stated the family member actually lived in Emlenton, the complaint states.

The CYS representatives ultimately were not able to contact the family member.

According to the complaint, one of the CYS representatives also noted that both of the children had nearly come into contact with what was believed to be five smoked marijuana blunts on the floor of the living room. The CYS representatives had to tell Martin to pick up the items so the two-year-old child would not try to put them in her mouth or eat them.

While officers were in the residence, Martin reportedly had to be asked to sit back down many times so that she would not fall because of being unsteady and unable to care for herself. This reportedly lasted a few seconds each time, with Martin reportedly getting up and pacing, but stumbling and having to be asked to sit down again, according to the complaint.

The officers then stepped outside to speak to the Assistant District Attorney about the situation. However, while they were outside, one of the CYS representatives came to get them because Martin had taken the two-year-old upstairs “to give her a bath” and said she “didn’t care what we thought or were going to do,” according to the complaint.

The officers then went back inside to stop Martin because they were concerned for the safety of the two-year-old.

Martin was subsequently placed in a patrol vehicle and transported to the Oil City Police Department.

Martin was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish at 9:00 a.m. on December 2, on the following charges:

– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Felony 1

– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Misdemeanor 1

Unable to post $15,000.00 monetary bail, she was lodged in the Venango County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on December 8, with Judge Fish presiding.

