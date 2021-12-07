Raymond Earl Hudson, 78, of Stoneboro, passed away Monday, December 6, 2021 at Transitions Health Care, Autumn Grove, in Harrisville, PA after a long battle with complications of COVID-19.

He was born in Washington, D.C. on December 9, 1942; a son of the late Raymond Clyde Hudson and Mae Gil (Leonard) Hudson.

He was the last living member of his immediate family. He married Barbara (Dick/Jessee) Hudson on April 10, 1987, who survives.

Ray attended school in Washington, D.C.

He served his country in the United State Marine Corps for four years during the Vietnam Era.

After returning home, he joined the Washington D.C. Fire Department where he served for 30 years.

He was a member of the Rainbow Sportsman Club for many years.

Ray liked to hunt, garden, canning, and fishing.

He loved his dog, “Shadow” and “Hudson Paradise”.

He especially loved doing his ministry work for the community and his church.

He loved doing the Tuesday morning prayer meeting at his church and working with the minister in any way he could help.

He was a great prayer warrior.

Ray became an ordained minister and he loved spreading God’s word.

In addition to his wife, Barbara, loved one left to cherish his memory are his children: Deborah (Ted) Vornbrock, of Stevensville, MD; Richard (Amanda) Hudson, of College Park, MD; Carlos James Jessee, Jr. (Cathy) of Sandy Lake, PA; Brian Keith Jessee (Peggy) of Brookville, PA; and Denise Cumor of Bel Air, MD; 10 grandchildren: Katie, Emma, and Claire Vornbrock; Madison and Michael Hudson; Shannon (Travis) Dunn; Tyler Jessee, Jesse Cumor, Austin Jessee, and Bethany Jessee.

He loved our children and grandchildren dearly.

He was preceded in death by his parents and former wife, Judith Friel.

Our family would like to thank all of Ray’s care givers at Grove City Hospital, Select Specialty Mercy-St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Boardman, OH, and Transitions Health Care in Autumn Grove.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rose and Black Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. Stoneboro, 99 Franklin Street, where family and friends are welcome on Monday, December 13, 2021 from 3-6 pm.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Christian Assembly Church, 111 Main Street, Greenville, PA 16125, at 1 pm with Pastor Joel DiAngi officiating.

Memorial donations may be made in Ray’s memory to Christian Assembly Church, 111 Main Street, Greenville, PA 16125.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.RoseAndBlackFH.com.

