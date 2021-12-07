Say What?!: 11-Foot, 7-Inch Hulk Costume Made from Balloons Breaks Guinness Record

BRITAIN – A British cosplayer broke his own Guinness World Record when his Incredible Hulk costume made entirely of balloons was measured at 11 feet, 7 inches tall.

Tom Kent of London, who previously set the Guinness record for largest balloon costume with an 8-foot, 7.15-inch Pikachu costume in 2017, beat his own record with the Hulk costume he constructed from balloons for this year’s Liverpool Comic-Con 2021.

