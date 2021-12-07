 

‘Tis the Season to be Tacky’ Event Set for Saturday

Tuesday, December 7, 2021 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

christmas-craftNEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – The Redbank Valley Community Center is having a “Tis the Season to be Tacky” event on Saturday, December 11.

The event will include vendors ranging from jewelry makers, dog treats, and bags, to crafts, home decor, and so much more. There will also be top-selling companies such as Color Street and Pink Zebra, just to name a few.

Vendors are encouraged to wear an ugly sweater that the public will vote on.

Interested individuals can check out the event page on the Redbank Valley Community Center Facebook page.

The event will include other activities for kids, as well.

The center will also be offering refreshments for a small fee.

Here’s some family fun that won’t hurt your budget while you finish that last-minute holiday shopping!

Anyone with questions or seeking more information is asked to contact the Redbank Valley Community Center at 814-457-5033.

252279900_3871816572921737_7006710382318016801_n


