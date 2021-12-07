Evan Faller: ‘Retail Never Sleeps’

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Evan Faller grew up in the furniture industry.

“I went to school and was working in the furniture business, as well. In high school, worked through college,” he told exploreClarion.com.

After graduating from Clarion University, Faller spent two years at a large regional furniture firm in Chicago, “doing warehouse, helping with logistics and then sales, staff, and associates,” he added.

He then moved to South Dakota, where he worked as the director of sales and operations. After two years in South Dakota, Faller came back to Clarion in 2008 to help run the family business, Faller’s Furniture, located in downtown Clarion.

Soon after he arrived in Clarion, Faller found the company Furniture Wizard, a developer of furniture inventory control software, and put it into place at Faller’s Furniture in 2011.

“(I) implemented it here in the store and became close with the owner,” he said. “I started really working for him in a sales and features development capacity in 2011. Kind of stepped back from the furniture trade here in 2016 and really went into Furniture Wizard from that point.”

Now, in his tenth year working for Furniture Wizard, Faller is the chief operations officer of the company and said his job deals with customer service, future development, and strategic vision.

“My day is going to consist of meeting our retailers and showing them how to use our product, answering questions or helping them implement strategies with the software into their business processes to help them achieve their success,” he said. “I’ll also be talking to my development team, my support staff, my accounting, and office staff.”

Though Furniture Wizard has corporate offices in California, Faller works out of the second floor of his family’s store. He said his workdays can be fast-paced as “retail never sleeps.”

The majority of Furniture Wizard’s clients are located in the United States, but according to Faller, they have clients in Mauritius, Guam, and Indonesia as well, which makes for a lot of work to coordinate communication.

“Those retailers in those places, that’s a 12 hour time difference,” he said. “So, their stuff is happening at night, and we’re here during the day essentially. It’s really an interesting time; there’s always someone out there that’s using the product.”

Faller explained the Furniture Wizard software is a powerful tool as it allows for the creation of price tags, purchase orders, delivery routing, invoices, and “all the things that a business based in inventory needs to do every day.”

“With Furniture Wizard, one of our goals is to really make that experience for the customer, friendly.

“A lot of furniture retailers, they’re still using pen and paper out there in the world today, and there’s not enough information there. Especially with some of the supply chain and inventory issues that have been caused by COVID and the corresponding work shortage, manufacturing offshore, shipping issues, and whatnot. You need information, and the traditional pen-and-paper method – it’s just not a strong enough method to give you good information.”

Regarding current issues facing the furniture industry, Faller predicted the supply chain will not be back to normal for a while. It was a combination of worldwide manufacturing shutdowns at the beginning of the pandemic combined with a worker shortage that has caused lower supply.

Additionally, he stated for many people, being stuck inside made them reconsider the furniture they used.

“During COVID, we were in our houses for a month or months at a time, and people were looking around at their surroundings and thinking: “You know what, I’m tired of this product.”

A lot of people then got into the market from a demand-side where they weren’t traveling, so everyone turned to home improvement and interiors,” said Faller.

For those looking to follow a similar career path to Faller, entering the furniture business is easy, he explained, as furniture and mattress retailers are always looking for salespeople.

Faller said that he has always been interested in technology and technology implementation in the industry and has focused his career around that aspect.

“Always in growing up and working in other stores, I’ve always loved the technical side of the business and the implementation of technology and processes that help that business be successful in the furniture and mattress space by creating efficiencies for the people working at that store, creating and ultimately driving a better customer experience.

“Those were the pieces that really excited me.”

The most important qualities needed to be successful in the furniture industry, he commented, are persistence and dedication.

“Those are really the ones because ultimately, you have to persist and pursue the best solution you can. Even if the solution you have is working you have to make it better.

“The second one is dedication. You have to be dedicated to creating a great solution, keeping it a great solution. That, in itself, can not always be fun.”

In his spare time, Faller keeps up with technological advancements, saying though it may sound like work, he enjoys learning about technology.

“The biggest thing anymore is still tracking and looking at consumer technologies and understanding what is happening in the greater space of technology. AI (Artificial Intelligence) and other aspects that are going to change the way we live every day are going to impact the people that use our products. I know it sounds like work, but it’s intriguing to me. It’s more the consumer side of it as far as what’s next.”

He joked with a large family – a wife and five kids- it is sometimes hard to find spare time, however.

Faller is active in his community.

He became an Eagle Scout at just age 14 and was selected to the Order of the Arrow and became a Vigil Honor member. More recently, he serves on the Board of Directors for the Clarion Area Chamber of Commerce and is a senior member of the Civil Air Patrol.

