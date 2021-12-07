 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Vehicle Slams into Multiple Mailboxes, Two Utility Poles Along Route 322

Tuesday, December 7, 2021 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police New aUNION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a vehicle slammed into multiple mailboxes and two utility poles along US 322 on Sunday evening.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, a hit-and-run accident happened around 6:54 p.m. on Sunday, December 5, on US 322, just east of Spencer Lane, in Union Township, Jefferson County.

Police say 66-year-old Marlyn C. Simpson, of Corsica, was operating a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado traveling west on US 322 and lost control, hit three mailboxes, then two utility poles, and then another mailbox. The vehicle came to a final rest in a field off the eastbound shoulder of US 322 facing southwest.

According to police, Simpson “did not remain at the crash scene and was located at his residence, uninjured.”

The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene by Leadbetter’s Towing.

Corsica Volunteer Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

Simpson was cited for careless driving.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.