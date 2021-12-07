Vehicle Slams into Multiple Mailboxes, Two Utility Poles Along Route 322

UNION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a vehicle slammed into multiple mailboxes and two utility poles along US 322 on Sunday evening.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, a hit-and-run accident happened around 6:54 p.m. on Sunday, December 5, on US 322, just east of Spencer Lane, in Union Township, Jefferson County.

Police say 66-year-old Marlyn C. Simpson, of Corsica, was operating a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado traveling west on US 322 and lost control, hit three mailboxes, then two utility poles, and then another mailbox. The vehicle came to a final rest in a field off the eastbound shoulder of US 322 facing southwest.

According to police, Simpson “did not remain at the crash scene and was located at his residence, uninjured.”

The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene by Leadbetter’s Towing.

Corsica Volunteer Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

Simpson was cited for careless driving.

