A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A slight chance of light snow between 1pm and 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of snow showers before 11pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 11pm and 3am, then a slight chance of rain showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – Showers likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. South wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night – Showers. Low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday – Showers. High near 61. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday Night – A chance of rain showers before 1am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 1am and 3am, then a chance of snow showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 46.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.