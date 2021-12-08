AAA: Gas Prices Dip in Pa.; Prices Down Nationwide as Crude Prices, Demand Decreases

CLARION CO., Pa. – Gas prices are one cent lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.562 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Clarion County drivers are paying an average of $3.539 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Venango County, the standard price is $3.599. The average in Jefferson County is $3.552.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.562

Average price during the week of November 29, 2021: $3.573



Average price during the week of December 7, 2020: $2.555

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$3.598 Altoona

$3.559 Beaver

$3.603 Bradford

$3.552 Brookville

$3.560 Butler

$3.539 Clarion

$3.569 DuBois

$3.576 Erie

$3.507 Greensburg

$3.564 Indiana

$3.565 Jeannette

$3.526 Kittanning

$3.557 Latrobe

$3.585 Meadville

$3.599 Mercer

$3.524 New Castle

$3.556 New Kensington

$3.599 Oil City

$3.548 Pittsburgh

$3.499 Sharon

$3.583 Uniontown

$3.597 Warren

$3.559 Washington

Trend Analysis:

The national average for a gallon of gas dipped 4 cents on the week to $3.35. Pump prices continue to decrease Nationwide as fears of a possible COVID-19 global economic slowdown pushed oil prices into the mid $60s per barrel range, which hasn’t been seen since August.

Also helping to ease oil prices was the decision by OPEC and its oil-producing allies not to cut production. On December 2, OPEC+ announced it would stick to its plan, for now, to raise production by 400,000 b/d in January.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks increased by more than 4 million barrels to 215,422 million barrels last week. Meanwhile, gasoline demand dipped from 9.3 million b/d to 8.8 million b/d. The slight decrease in demand also contributed to dipping prices.

