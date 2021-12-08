Alice M. Gates Godfrey, 94, of Pleasantville, died peacefully Sunday, December 5, 2021 at The Caring Place in Franklin.

Born on February 17, 1927, in Hale Eddy, NY, she was a daughter of the late Rev. Myron James Gates and Mary E. Tripp Gates.

After graduating from Warrensburg High School in New York, she attended Chesboro Seminary (now Roberts Wesleyan College) in Rochester, NY.

She then graduated from Olive Branch Missionary Training School, in Chicago, IL.

After graduation, she co-founded, with the late Enna Bracken, a women’s and children’s mission called the Melody Home in Chicago, IL.

At the Melody Home, her love for teaching children grew more and more; she also played the piano and loved singing.

Following her involvement with the Melody Home, Alice moved to Pennsylvania and began her pastoral journey together with Enna Bracken at the following Free Methodist Churches: Tidioute, East Hickory, Union City, and Emporium.

Their last move as a pastoral team was to the Sheffield and Cherry Grove Free Methodist Churches.

After Enna passed away, Alice continued to pastor just at the Cherry Grove Free Methodist Church.

Alice was an ordained Deacon in the Keystone Conference of the Free Methodist Church.

On May 24, 2003, Alice married Howard Godfrey who preceded her in death after just eight years of marriage. Although the time was short, they enjoyed working together in Howard’s woodshop and traveling to fairs where Howard competed in tractor pulls.

Alice loved to make handmade cards which she sent out to family and friends.

Surviving are her three stepsons, Howard Godfrey and his wife Cheri, Robert Godfrey and his wife Ginny, and Gary Godfrey.

Also surviving are several step-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, including a special niece and nephew who cared for Alice for many years, Rev. Cindy Hill and her husband Rev. Chris Hill of Oil City, and James Oglesby and his wife Suzzette of Wilmington, MA.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by five brothers, Ervin Gates, Milford Gates, James Gates, Edgar Gates, and Lewis Gates; and two sisters, Ellouise Oglesby and an infant sister, Alda Mary Gates.

Because of the pandemic, visitation will be private.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, December 14 at 1 pm with the Rev. Chuck Riel and the Rev. Chris Hill co-officiating at Cherry Grove Cemetery near Clarendon in Warren County, where she will be laid to rest alongside her husband Howard.

A public memorial service will be held at a date to be announced.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the folks at AseraCare Hospice, The Caring Place, and for the home healthcare workers that all cared so well for Alice during the last couple years.

Memorial contributions may be made in Alice’s name to International Childcare Ministries (ICCM), 770 N High School Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46214 or www.childcareministries.org. ICCM is a ministry of the Free Methodist Church which changes the trajectory of a child’s life by providing education, nutrition, activities, and that indispensable reality, hope.

The Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements, and online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com .

