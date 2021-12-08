Birthday Wishes: Happy Birthday, Kendall!

A birthday wish, brought to you by The Haskell House.

Kendall Kossman is celebrating her fifth birthday today, Wednesday, December 8.

Happy 5th Birthday, Kendall! We love you so much. – Mom, Dad, and Cooper

To submit a birthday announcement, email [email protected]

Birthday Announcements are a free service brought to you by The Haskell House.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.