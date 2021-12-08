 

Cecil E. Smith Jr.

Wednesday, December 8, 2021 @ 08:12 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-yYH2tO7Q329CYCecil E. Smith Jr. passed away peacefully on December 2, 2021.

Cecil was born on May 31, 1949 in Franklin to Cecil and Patricia Smith.

He is survived by his two children: Cory Smith, his wife Deb and family and Dawn Price, three siblings, Mike Smith, Lou Ann Smith, and Jan Carlson as well as extended family.

Cecil was preceded in death by his loving wife: Carroll Smith, his parents: Cecil and Patricia Smith, and his sister, Diane Smith.

Cecil was an employee of PennDOT for most of his life working as a highway engineer.

Cecil was an avid skeet shooter and enjoyed hunting.

He and his wife shared the honor of being the first couple into the Skeet Shooting Hall of Fame.

Cecil was a life member of Clinton/Irwin Sportsman club as well as Sandy Lake Sportsman club.

He was a past president of the Fraternal Order of the Eagle’s Club in Franklin and the Pennsylvania Skeet Shooters Assoc.

Services will be private at the deceased request.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Rose and Black Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. Stoneboro & Sandy Lake.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.RoseAndBlackFH.com.


