Clarion County COVID Numbers By Zip Code
Wednesday, December 8, 2021 @ 12:12 AM
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Here are the total number of COVID cases by zip code in Clarion County and relevant areas as of December 6, 2021.
The data is derived from the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard.
|Zip code
|Place Name
|Total Cases
|16214
|Clarion
|1213
|16242
|New Bethlehem
|752
|16254
|Shippenville
|617
|16232
|Knox
|598
|16373
|Emlenton
|500
|16248
|Rimersburg
|480
|16049
|Parker
|473
|16255
|Sligo
|441
|15864
|Summerville
|292
|16258
|Strattanville
|285
|16028
|East Brady
|278
|16235
|Lucinda
|218
|16319
|Cranberry
|199
|15829
|Corisca
|195
|16240
|Mayport
|194
|16224
|Fairmount City
|190
|16233
|Leeper
|174
|16364
|Venus
|144
|16230
|Hawthorn
|84
|16334
|Marble
|72
|16326
|Fryburg
|66
|16054
|St. Petersburg
|42
|16260
|Vowinckel
|37
|16036
|Foxburg
|22
|16220
|Crown
|18
|16361
|Tylersburg
|18
|16213
|Callensburg
|17
|16331
|Kossuth
|15
|16221
|Curwensville
|11
|16234
|Limestone
|9
|16375
|Lamartine
|6
|16332
|Lickingville
|6
|16225
|Fisher
|1-4 persons
|16058
|Turkey City
|1-4 persons
FOREST COUNTY and relevant areas
|Zip code
|Place Name
|Total Cases
|16239
|Marienville
|1442
|16353
|Tionesta
|316
|16347
|Sheffield
|293
|15828
|Clarington
|27
|16321
|East Hickory
|22
|16370
|West Hickory
|17
|16322
|Endeavor
|11
|16217
|Cooksburg
|6
