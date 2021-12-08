 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion County COVID Numbers By Zip Code

Wednesday, December 8, 2021 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

covid-testCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Here are the total number of COVID cases by zip code in Clarion County and relevant areas as of December 6, 2021.

The data is derived from the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

CLARION COUNTY and relevant areas

Zip code Place Name Total Cases
16214 Clarion 1213
16242 New Bethlehem 752
16254 Shippenville 617
16232 Knox 598
16373 Emlenton 500
16248 Rimersburg 480
16049 Parker 473
16255 Sligo 441
15864 Summerville 292
16258 Strattanville 285
16028 East Brady 278
16235 Lucinda 218
16319 Cranberry 199
15829 Corisca 195
16240 Mayport 194
16224 Fairmount City 190
16233 Leeper 174
16364 Venus 144
16230 Hawthorn 84
16334 Marble 72
16326 Fryburg 66
16054 St. Petersburg 42
16260 Vowinckel 37
16036 Foxburg 22
16220 Crown 18
16361 Tylersburg 18
16213 Callensburg 17
16331 Kossuth 15
16221 Curwensville 11
16234 Limestone 9
16375 Lamartine 6
16332 Lickingville 6
16225 Fisher 1-4 persons
16058 Turkey City 1-4 persons

 


FOREST COUNTY and relevant areas

Zip code Place Name Total Cases
16239 Marienville 1442
16353 Tionesta 316
16347 Sheffield 293
15828 Clarington 27
16321 East Hickory 22
16370 West Hickory 17
16322 Endeavor 11
16217 Cooksburg 6


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.