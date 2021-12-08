Clarion County COVID Numbers By Zip Code

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Here are the total number of COVID cases by zip code in Clarion County and relevant areas as of December 6, 2021.

The data is derived from the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

CLARION COUNTY and relevant areas Zip code Place Name Total Cases 16214 Clarion 1213 16242 New Bethlehem 752 16254 Shippenville 617 16232 Knox 598 16373 Emlenton 500 16248 Rimersburg 480 16049 Parker 473 16255 Sligo 441 15864 Summerville 292 16258 Strattanville 285 16028 East Brady 278 16235 Lucinda 218 16319 Cranberry 199 15829 Corisca 195 16240 Mayport 194 16224 Fairmount City 190 16233 Leeper 174 16364 Venus 144 16230 Hawthorn 84 16334 Marble 72 16326 Fryburg 66 16054 St. Petersburg 42 16260 Vowinckel 37 16036 Foxburg 22 16220 Crown 18 16361 Tylersburg 18 16213 Callensburg 17 16331 Kossuth 15 16221 Curwensville 11 16234 Limestone 9 16375 Lamartine 6 16332 Lickingville 6 16225 Fisher 1-4 persons 16058 Turkey City 1-4 persons

FOREST COUNTY and relevant areas Zip code Place Name Total Cases 16239 Marienville 1442 16353 Tionesta 316 16347 Sheffield 293 15828 Clarington 27 16321 East Hickory 22 16370 West Hickory 17 16322 Endeavor 11 16217 Cooksburg 6

