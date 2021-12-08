Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Sugar Cookies

These cookies are perfect for the holidays!

Ingredients

1/2 cup butter, softened

1/2 cup shortening



1 cup sugar1 large egg, room temperature1 teaspoon vanilla extract2-1/4 cups all-purpose flour1/2 teaspoon baking powder1/2 teaspoon baking sodaAdditional sugar

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. Cream butter, shortening, and sugar until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Beat in egg and vanilla. In another bowl, whisk flour, baking powder, and baking soda; gradually beat into creamed mixture.

-Shape into 1-in. balls. Roll in additional sugar. Place on greased baking sheets; flatten with a glass. Bake until set, 10-12 minutes. Remove to wire racks to cool.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.