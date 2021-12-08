Clarion County Students Named Provost Scholars at IUP

INDIANA, Pa. – Students from the area have been recognized as Provost Scholars at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Provost Scholar status is achieved when students complete a minimum of 45 semester hours at IUP and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Provost Scholar recognition is given only once during a student’s time of study at IUP.

A complete listing of Provost Scholars is available on IUP’s website: www.iup.edu.

Provost Scholars from this area include:

East Brady:

– Maura L. King, Robinson Street, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education

New Bethlehem:

– Addison A. Minich, Furnace Road, B.A. in Theatre/Musical Theatre, BA;

= Jacob A. Weverink, Furnace Road, B.A. in Theatre, BA

Strattanville:

– Bridget Ann O’Brien, Route 322, Vocational Ext Certification

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.