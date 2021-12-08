Clarion-Limestone Community Mourns Loss of High School English Teacher

CLARION TWP. (EYT) – The Clarion-Limestone School Board started off their meeting on Monday evening by acknowledging a great loss of one of their own.

Board President Nathaniel Parker opened Monday’s meeting with a moment of silence to honor the life and memory of Caleb Kifer, a well-known and respected high school English teacher who passed away on December 3 after a seven-month bout with cancer.

“Today was obviously a very difficult day for the C-L community,” Parker said.

“We need to pull together as a family to get through this, and obviously, we want to still support everyone. So, to the extent anyone has any ideas how we can support Caleb’s family or the students, the co-workers, people who are struggling with his passing, please don’t keep those ideas to yourself.

“Please share those with an administrator or board member, so we can act on them and grieve together because we have to do that in order to move forward.”

Board member Dave Eggleton noted several board members joined students and staff at an event honoring Kifer on Monday morning.

“I want to thank the faculty and administration for what they put together on such short notice,” Eggleton said.

Parker also noted the contributions of the Clarion Area Ministerium and the Crisis Center who provided pastors and counselors, as well as the Bible Club who organized the event.

“I think we have to pull together as a group and grieve together,” Parker said.

“It’s obviously an understatement to say it’s sad for everyone, and we want to keep his family in mind, and again, any way we can help them, I’m sure there’s going to be plans in the works to do that.”

Kifer, a Curllsville native and a graduate of Clarion Area High School, had been a full-time English teacher at Clarion-Limestone since 2010. He is survived by wife Elicia, children Harper, Cora, and Cade, along with parents Perry and Dana Kifer and brother Jacob.

An online fundraiser has been established to help the family. It can be accessed here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-caleb-kifers-family

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.