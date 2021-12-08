Derek G. Smith, 56, of New Bethlehem, formerly of Oil City, passed away at his home, unexpectedly of natural causes on Monday, December 6, 2021.

Derek and his twin brother Eric were born in Franklin on June 23, 1965 to the late Robert E. and Alice R. (Moyer) Smith.

Derek was a 1984 graduate of Oil City High School. He was previously employed as an assembler and sorter at the Venango Training & Development Center (VTDC) in Seneca.

Derek loved to fish, as well as go bowling and play Bingo.

He was very close with his twin brother, Eric; if you saw one, the other was not far behind. You could often find them fishing together in Oil Creek or the Allegheny river.

He was a member of Plumer Presbyterian Church and he also enjoyed attending Bethel United Methodist Church in Siverly.

Derek is survived by his brother, Jeffrey A. Smith; and a nephew, Joshua Griffin, both of Oil City.

Also surviving are several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Alice Smith; two sisters, Rose A. Smith and Mary Jane Smith; and his twin brother, Eric Smith.

Also preceding him in death were his paternal grandparents, Warren and Dorothy Smith; and his maternal grandparents, Merritt and Hazel Moyer; and several aunts and uncles.

Friends and family will be received Thursday, Decmeber 9th, from 10 a.m. until noon at Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, where a funeral service will follow Thursday at Noon with the Rev. Thomas Carr, officiating.

Derek will be laid to rest next to Eric in the Plumer Cemetery.

The family would appreciate those attending follow the recommended CDC Covid-19 guidelines.

To express online condolences to Derek’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.