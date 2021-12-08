 

Frederick James “Fred” Dunlap

Wednesday, December 8, 2021 @ 07:12 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-eYkrz0PKHLFREDERICK JAMES “Fred” DUNLAP, 57, of West Freedom, Parker, Pa. passed away Monday evening (12-06-21) at his residence of natural causes.

Born in Butler, Pa. on August 7, 1964, he was the son of Joyce McCall Dunlap of Callensburg, who survives, and the late James “Nim” Dunlap.

Fred was a lifelong farmer in the West Freedom area.

He was protestant by faith.

Surviving in addition to his Mother is brother Ed (Erin) Dunlap of Perry Twp., Parker, stepson Kolt (Tina) Painter of Callensburg area, and a niece and nephew.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife, Holly Larkin Dunlap and daughter Kayla Dunlap.

A private family visitation and funeral service will be held Thursday at Buzard Funeral Home in Parker with interment to follow at Concord Cemetery in Perry Twp., Clarion Co.


