Hanna Takes Home Top Prize in ‘Shark Tank’ Style Business Competition

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Blueprint Community’s business competition, “The Great Clarion Holiday Innovation Invitation,” debuted on Monday evening at The Haskell House.

Bill Fontana, the Director of Strategic Initiatives at the Pennsylvania Downtown Center, opened the event by talking about the $10,000.00 Rural Placemaking Innovation Challenge grant the Clarion Blueprint committee received from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and how they planned to distribute it.

Fontana then called forward each of the three applicants chosen to present their ideas to a panel of judges tasked with making a decision on how the grant money is allocated.

Each applicant was given approximately seven and a half minutes to speak, and then the judges were given seven and half minutes to question the applicant before the next applicant was called forward. The judges then scored the results, and at the end of the presentations, they retired to make a decision on how to award the money.

Judges for the competition were Andy Walker, executive director of community development and civic engagement at Allegheny College; Bridget Thornton, Community Health Needs Coordinator at Clarion Hospital; and newly-elected Clarion Borough Mayor Jennifer Fulmer Vinson.

Fontana noted the judges had complete discretion on how to award the $10,000.00 and could break it down into smaller amounts, or choose to award all of it to one applicant. However, anyone who received an award would not get less than $2,500.00.

“We really hope this effort will kick start the development of a more involved entrepreneurial system here in Clarion,” Fontana said.

The first contestant was Nancy Hanna, who made a presentation on The Local Clarion County, a community effort to create and produce special events and business opportunities on and around Main Street Clarion. The aim of the organization is to encourage and support new business development for entrepreneurs across the county.

Hanna said one of the first things she wanted to do was create Pop-Up Retail events in the Clarion area for temporary retail spaces. According to Hanna, the two events they’ve held so far this year have been a great success.

Hanna’s pitch for the grant funding was to support quarterly events each spring, summer, autumn, and winter, that will bring Pop-Up Retailers to Clarion.

The second contestant was Joe Scarnati, owner of Dan Smith’s Candy.

Scarnati noted that after investing nearly $300,000.00 in the former Wein’s building. Branding the space as Main Street Emporium, they have created a “destination” for shoppers in the building housing Dan Smith’s Candies, Sugar Tree Boutique, and over 40 independent vendors that sell various items including crafts, antiques, and collectibles.

Scarnati’s pitch for grant funding was to support the renovation of the facade of the former Wein’s building, to paint and repair the older facade and add a neon movie marquis style sign to advertise the Main Street Emporium.

The third and final applicant to speak was Tom Switzer.

Switzer’s pitch for grant funding was to support a new self-service kayak and paddleboard rental business at the Toby Hill boat launch.

Switzer has already built a website and has approval from the borough to put the business in the area of the boat launch offering stand up paddleboards, fishing kayaks, and standard kayaks, using kayaks made in Brookville and a station built by another local business to open up the river to those who might otherwise not have the opportunity. He hopes to partner with other local businesses to encourage those who rent to check out other businesses downtown.

According to Switzer, the grant would be used to help with monthly expenses starting out for everything from insurance to maintenance costs and advertising.

After each of the applicants had their time to present and answer questions from the judges, Cindy Nellis, of the Clarion University Small Business Development Center, spoke briefly about resources available for supporting small businesses in our area, while the judges deliberated on their decision.

The judges then returned with their decision, which they said was based on what they believed would have the greatest impact on the community as a whole.

The first award was presented to Nancy Hanna for The Local Clarion County in the amount of $5,000.00, noting her proposal could generate excitement, involve partners, and create a “pipeline of potential entrepreneurs to fill downtown spaces.”

The judges also granted $2,500.00 each to Switzer and Scarnati for their proposals. They noted the innovativeness of Switzer’s project as well as the potential for partnerships and the potential to get people more active. They also noted that the new Emporium sign will “enliven” and create excitement around businesses downtown.

Jessica Funk, Clarion Blueprint Community Program Manager, said she was very happy with how the event came together.

“Our panel of judges asked very smart and intelligent questions, some that I didn’t even think of. Our contestants were all very prepared and gave awesome presentations on three very unique projects.”

Funk noted the judges’ decision could not have been easy.

“The presentations were all so strong. I’m happy that everyone walked away from the event with something. They all deserved it, and I can’t wait to see how their projects develop moving forward.”

Funk said the Clarion Blueprint Community would like to participate in this program or other similar programs in the future.

“Because we thought that the event was so successful, we wouldn’t be opposed to partnering with another organization to host the competition again in the future.”

“There are so many entrepreneurs, small-business owners, and creators out there who could have their lives changed by a small cash award for their business. I would love to see some of the empty storefronts on Main Street filled by people who have come to our listening sessions or participated in our competition.”

The event was live-streamed on exploreClarion.com. The full stream can be viewed below.

