James C. Groner, 71, of Seneca, passed away Tuesday Dec. 7, 2021 at his home after an extended illness.

Born Oct. 12, 1950 in Oil City, PA., he was the son of the late Eugene A. & Elizabeth A. McGillicudy Groner.

Jim was a graduate of Oil City High School.

He was a veteran of the United States Army serving as a SP4 from 1971-1974.

Mr. Groner was a firefighter for the City of Oil City for 25 years.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Jim was a member of the Cranberry Area Lions Club.

He is survived by two children, Jean Machokas & her husband Greg of Seneca and their children Jenelle and Kaylee, and Leah Schettler & her husband William of Danielsville, GA and their children, Addison and grandson to be William James.

Jim is also survived by his sister, Kathryn Connor and her husband Michael of FL, and a nephew Timothy Connor of Oil City.

Jim is also survived by his best friend Thomas Wiggins and his wife Phyllis of Barre, VT, good friends Larry & Cathy James of Oil City, and the extended King Family.

He was preceded in death by a brother Jerry Groner.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and from 7-9 P.M. Thursday in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday in the Funeral Home with Pastor Travis Earp, Presiding.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Memorials may be made to the Cranberry Area Lions Club.

