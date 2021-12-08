No Tax Increase for Clarion Borough 2022 Budget

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – There will be no tax increase for Clarion Borough’s 2022 budget which was adopted at the Tuesday, December 7 council meeting.

The total real estate tax rate will remain at 22 mills, or $22.00 for every $1,000.00 of assessed value on a property, for borough residents.

The budget projects $2,508,350.00 in general fund revenues and an equal amount in total expenditures. An unassigned fund balance of $534,449.00 was carried over from the 2021 budget.

“This was a two-month process. Both the council and the mayor had input,” said Council President Carol Lapinto, who thanked the council members, as well as Borough Secretary Linda LaVan Preston for working on the budget.

“I am appreciative of all the work that went into this,” said Council Vice-President Benjamin Aaron.

“I just want to thank everyone for working as well as they did on the budget, putting up with me and all those meetings,” said Lavan Preston.

Items of interest

The 2022 budget contains many items of interest.

The largest single expense is money appropriated for the purchase of a new streetsweeper, to the tune of $255,500.00.

“Our sweeper is 25 years old,” said Lapinto. “It was actually one of the last things I did when I was the manager.”

Lapinto noted the streetsweeper purchase will require financing.

Due to the ongoing problems with Clarion Borough Municipal Pool, Lapinto stated the pool will not be open in 2022, though money is being budgeted for a recreation’s study, which would allow the borough to apply for new grants for recreations.

In total, $27,875.00 was budgeted for the pool out of the borough’s recreation fund.

“It’s definitely disappointing that we have to look at another year coming up, but we will fix it right this time,” said Aaron. “No band-aids.”

The borough police budget is seeing a $23,005.00 increase from $978,185.00 to $1,001,190.00. Included in the budget are a new police vehicle, minor equipment, protective gear, cameras, computers and printers, and money toward the building of an interview room.

Additionally, a new truck for the public works department was budgeted at $39,955.00 from the liquid fuels fund.

The American Rescue Plan fund will see $207,765.00 out of $298,699.00 in total revenue be put toward regaining lost revenue for the general fund. In addition, $71,025.00 of the fund will be used to match PA Small Water and Sewer grant.

“It’s an interest-bearing account,” said Lapinto of the ARPA fund. “We are not touching it until the final regulations are approved.”

Fund balances and revenues

The capital projects fund will see a total revenue of $394,050.00 and total expenditures of $495,510.00 for a deficit of $101,460.00. This is covered by net transfers of the same amount.

An amount of $148,695.00 is budgeted for revenue for the liquid fuels fund, while $180,490.00 is budgeted for expenditures. The fund is receiving $31,795.00 in total interfund transfers to make up the difference.

Total revenue for the pension fund is budgeted at $116,140.00 while total expenditures are projected at an equal amount.

Total expenditures for the recreation fund are budgeted at $83,695.00, outweighing $23,955.00 of total revenues. The amount of $59,740.00 is being transferred from the general fund to cover expenditures.

The fire service fund is budgeted for $80,103.00 in total revenue and $96,530.00 in total expenditures. The $16,427.00 deficit will be made up by the fund’s restricted balance.

The amount of $41,570.00 is budgeted for the recycling fund. and an equal amount is budgeted for expenses.

The borough is budgeting $40,155.00 in total revenue for the library and the same amount for total expenditures.

The total expenditures for the 2022 street lighting fund are $40,070.00, and an equal amount of revenues are budgeted for the fund.

Additionally, $25,680.00 is budgeted for total expenditures of the PENNVEST fund with net transfers of the same amount to keep the $9,920.00 fund balance the same.

An amount of $2,027.00 will be received in revenues for the impact fund. Out of a total of $12,376.00 in the fund, $5,250.00 will be transferred to the general fund for a remaining restricted fund balance of $9,153.00.

The borough’s debt service fund will have total expenditures of $60,795.00, although the fund will receive an equal amount in transfers from other funds.

Stormwater Authority budget

The Clarion Borough Stormwater Authority budgeted $286,000.00 in total revenue for 2022, with all but $250.00 coming from charges for services.

The Authority will see $254,110.00 in total expenses for 2022 and will transfer out a net of $30,435.00 to the capital project and general funds.

Tax assessment

Clarion Borough’s millage rates are as follows: 17.1 mills for general purposes, .95 mills for street lighting, 1.6 mills for fire services, .975 mills for the library, .4 mills for recreation, and .975 mills for recycling. This adds up to a total real estate tax rate of 22 mills on a total assessed value of $40,027,816.00 of property in the borough.

For 2022, the borough budgeted for $710,685.00 for their general fund, $40,065.00 for street lighting, $67,103.00 for fire service, $40,140.00 for the library, $17,055.00 for recreation. and $39,555.00 for recycling.

