Pa. Politicians Propose Changes to Daylight Saving Time

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Tired of changing your clock twice a year for Daylight Saving Time? Soon, you might not need to.

If some state legislators get their way, Pennsylvanians might find themselves either on Standard Time or Daylight Saving all year, depending on which approach is taken.

State Rep. Russ Diamond (R-Lebanon) introduced a bill which would switch the Commonwealth permanently to Eastern Standard Time.

The bill, which was approved 15-9 in the House State Government Committee on November 8, goes to the full house for a vote – although one has not yet been scheduled.

“Daylight Saving Time, launched during World War I as an attempt to save energy, has outlived its usefulness,” Russ argued in a memo to colleagues in support of the bill. “Changing clocks twice every year simply because ‘we’ve always done it that way’ is not enough reason to continue the practice.”

He stated energy savings from Daylight Saving Time are negligible, and that changing clocks are responsible for an increase in car accidents, workplace injuries, heart attacks, and suicides among other things.

Meanwhile, Sen. Scott Martin (R-Lancaster) proposed the opposite solution, staying permanently in Daylight Saving Time.

Doing this would require an act of Congress. Martin’s legislation would urge Congress to act on the issue.

“We continue to change the clocks twice a year for no good reason. It does more harm than good to the health and welfare of our citizens,” Martin said. “Permanent daylight saving time would provide more hours of daylight in the evening, when families spend most of their time together. I am hopeful that Congress will take action to end this ritual very soon.”

Nationwide, Arizona and Hawaii, along with the territories of American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the Virgin Islands, do not observe Daylight Saving Time.

