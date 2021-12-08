Say What?!: Colorado WWII Vet Reunited with Items Stolen in Prague 76 Years Earlier

COLORADO – A man using his metal detector in the woods around Prague reunited a Colorado man with a silver bracelet and other items stolen while he was serving in World War II.

Petr Svihove, a Czech journalist and history enthusiast, was using his metal detector in the Prague-area woods when he found a stash of items including a silver bracelet, a service ribbon with a bronze star, a U.S. Army lapel pin, and a Swiss coin.

