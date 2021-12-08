 

SPONSORED: All Seasons Temporaries Featured Jobs of the Week

Wednesday, December 8, 2021 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

all-season-jobSSSSAll Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.

CAD Drafter

This job is located in Franklin, Pa.

Monday through Friday

$17-$25/hr. Non-Exempt

Long Term Assignment

Weekly Pay

Responsibilities:

  • Create CAD models and detailed drawings to capture process, dimensions, inspections, and other pertinent engineering information utilizing knowledge of engineering principles
  • Work with other engineers and designers to ensure consistent and quality engineering design output
  • Collaborate as needed with shop employees regarding designs in manufacturing

Qualifications:

  • Pass pre-employment screening
  • A.S. Engineering with mechanical/ electrical focus, or equivalent experience
  • Proficient with Autodesk CAD tools. (Inventor, AutoCAD, Vault)
  • Experience with SAP business systems desired
  • Personable with excellent verbal/written communication skills and time management
  • High level of initiative with ability to work independently and as a part of a broader team
  • Experience with the design of industrial heavy equipment and machinery desired
  • Understanding of manufacturing techniques and assembly processes desired

Physical Requirements:

Ability to sit, stand. walk, kneel, reach, and lift up to 20 lbs on occasion.

Send resume to [email protected]

Assembly/Crater

Monday through Friday 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

$11/hr – Non-Exempt

Potential for temporary to permanent

Qualified candidates must:

  • Pass Pre-Employment Screening
  • Be able to lift up to 40lbs
  • Be able to bend, kneel, push and pull
  • Have prior experience with hand/power tools
  • Follow all safety rules
  • Be reliable
  • Have steel toe boots

Job Description (but not limited to)

  • Assemble product
  • Prepare product for shipping
  • Assist with building crates for product
  • Maintain clean work space

For more information, call 814-437-2148 or send your resume to [email protected]

Clarion School Secretary

Temporary Assignment

7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

$12-$15/hour Non-Exempt

Qualified candidates must pass pre-employment screening and have clearances.

Duties (but not limited to):

  • Maintain school calendar
  • Coordinate special events
  • Prepare Flyers for circulation
  • Sort and distribute mail
  • Order office supplies
  • Filing
  • Accept payments
  • Assist with monitoring classrooms as needed

For more information, call 814-437-2148 or send your resume to [email protected]

Grinder

7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

Potential for temporary to permanent employment.

Prior grinding experience required.

Potential growth into welding/fabrication.

Requirements:

  • Ability to lift, bend, push, pull and stand during 8 hour shift
  • Ability to read prints
  • Must be detail oriented
  • Must be reliable
  • Must pass pre-employment screening
  • Must follow all safety protocols

Paid weekly on ASTI payroll.

Call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Lumber Handlers – Endeavor, Pa.

$12/Hr. Non-Exempt

Temporary to permanent employment

6:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Weekly Pay.

Excellent benefits package after full-time hire probationary period has been met.

Requirements:

  • Must be able to stand, kneel, bend, push, and pull during 8-hour shift
  • Must be reliable
  • Must have a high school diploma

Duties: (but not limited to):

  • Sort, stack and count lumber
  • Bundle lumber accordingly
  • Properly run machines
  • Ability to work with team members to complete duties

For more information, call 814-437-2148 or send your resume to [email protected]

Painter

$11/Hr. Non-Exempt

Will train on 1st shift 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for 90 days, then go to 2nd or 3rd shift

Potential for 90 days temp to perm.

Duties:

  • Read work orders- analyze require paint operation
  • Perform hand spray paint techniques overs a lengthy time span
  • Paint in a flat, horizontal, vertical, down, or overhead position
  • Be able to use a variety of hand tools

Requirements:

  • Steel-toed shoes
  • Push/pull 40 lbs.
  • Bend, twist, and stand for long periods of time
  • Pre-employment screening

For more information, call 814-437-2148 or send your resume to [email protected]

Stick Layers and Bin Tenders – Marienville

$13/hour – 1st and 2nd shifts available – Non-Exempt

Job Requirements:

  • Ability to lift, bend, twist, and stand for duration shift
  • Must pass pre-employment screening
  • Must have steel-toed boots
  • Must have general mathematical skills
  • Must abide by all safety protocols
  • Understand lockout protocols
  • Must be able to work with a team

Duties (but not limited to):

  • Stack and sort lumber in appropriate slots
  • Count pieces in stacks
  • Tag bundles
  • Operate machines and make sure they do not jam
  • Clean machines when they are down
  • Maintain clean work spaces

For more information, call 814-437-2148 or send your resume to [email protected]

About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.

All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.


