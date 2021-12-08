State Police Offer Law Enforcement Training Program to Older Teens

HERSHEY, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Bureau of Training and Education announced the launch of The Hill Impact Program, a 15-week program for children between the ages of 15 and 18.

The program provides teens who are considering a career in law enforcement with insight on what it takes to be a PSP Trooper. Students will have one-on-one interaction with PSP Troopers while learning about various aspects of law enforcement, including the Pennsylvania crimes code, vehicle code, rules of criminal procedures, principles of law enforcement, and participating in physical fitness.

“Teenagers who are considering a career in law enforcement are encouraged to enroll in this free program,” said Major George Bivens director of the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Training and Education. “The program is designed to educate and give those in attendance a unique experience showcasing the career of a state trooper.”

The Hill Impact Program will take place at the PSP Academy, commonly known as The Hill, which sits atop one of the highest summits in Hershey and has served as the training grounds for thousands of PSP Troopers since 1960.

There is no charge to attend the 15-week program, which will begin in February 2022. Participants will meet once a week for two hours in the evening and one Saturday a month for three hours.

Any teen who has a serious interest in attending is encouraged to contact Trooper Clint Long no later than January 7, 2022, at [email protected] or 717-497-4577. Class size is limited.

