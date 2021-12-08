Timothy A. “Tim” Kapp, 60, of Seneca, went to be with Jesus Monday, December 6, 2021 at Meadville Medical Center.

Timothy was born in King of Prussia on May 26, 1961.

He was the son of the late Edward L. and Barbara Ann Clark Kapp.

He was a 1979 graduate of North Clarion High School and was a United States Navy veteran.

He enjoyed hunting, music, most especially playing his guitar in the church band.

His family and grandkids were the light of his life.

Mr. Kapp was a devoted Christian and enjoyed spreading the good news of the Gospel.

His friendly personality would always light up the room, as he could be found conversing with many in an effort to make their day better.

He is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Jeannie, whom he married in Venus on February 21, 1981.

Also surviving are three children, Ryan A. Kapp and his wife, Karen, of Oil City, Krista Ann Schwab and her husband, Cody, of Venus, and Kara Lynn Hite and her husband, Jim, of Kennerdell; seven grandchildren, Makayla, Alyssa, John, Colton, Clayton, Maria, and KateLynn “Katie”; two brothers, Stanley E. Kapp and his wife, Mary, of Pace, FL and Daniel L. Kapp and his wife, Joy, of Derrick City; a sister, Beth Ann Hazlett and her husband, Wayne, of Oil City, a sister-in-law, Tangy Kapp of Seneca , as well as a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, and many friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, David S. Kapp and grandson, Zachary Proper.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the Atlantic Avenue Church, 160 Atlantic Ave., Franklin, with Pastor Brad Riddle, officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Atlantic Avenue Church, 160 Atlantic Ave. Franklin, PA 16323.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hile Funeral Home Inc., Emlenton.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.

