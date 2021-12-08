Beloved mother and grandmother Tracey L. Rembold, age 57, of Knox, passed away Tuesday November 30, 2021, at UPMC Hamot, following an illness.

She was born Tracey Lynne Rembold on July 21,1964 in Rome, New York. She was the daughter of the late Gary E. and Ann R. Rembold.

Tracey graduated from Alleghany Clarion Valley High School in 1982.

Tracey went on to pursue a career in nursing. She was a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) for many years.

In 2006, Tracey graduated from Clarion University as a Registered Nurse (RN). She continued her career as an RN throughout her remaining years.

Tracey was known, by those closest to her, for being a sweetheart.

She was a beautiful woman and would just glow when she was in a good mood, smiling or laughing.

She was such an emotional and sentimental woman, and it was the most adorable thing about her.

She would get in a goofy and silly mood often and didn’t care if anyone else found something as funny as she did.

She loved long drives on country roads.

She really appreciated the little things.

She liked being at home and kept a tidy house.

And her most recent hobby and obsession was her only grandchild, Rylee.

She loved with her heart wide open.

Tracey is survived by two children: Ryan Nelson of Pensacola, Florida and Vanessa Nelson of Leechburg, and one grandchild, Rylee Nelson.

Also surviving are two brothers, Terry Rembold and wife Stacie of Carlisle and Todd Rembold of Shippenville: and two sisters, Lisa Sloan of Knox and Laurie Flowers of Pensacola, Florida.

Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at the William N Rupert Mortuary, Inc., 430 Mendenhall Ave, Knox.

Funeral services will follow in the funeral home Saturday at 1 p.m. with Pastor Terry Kendrick officiating.

Interment will immediately follow at the Knox Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in the name of Tracey L. Rembold to Charitable Deeds & Services, 98 Hickory Nut Lane, Knox, PA 16232.

Flowers may be sent to William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. and online condolences to the family may be expressed by visiting www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

