Yolanda Sue McWilliams, age 68, of Tionesta, died on Monday, December 6, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born December 12, 1952 in Wiesbaden, Germany, daughter of the late Robert Francis and Carolyn (Constable) Harkless.

She was lovingly raised by the late Francis and Margaret Harkless Shunk.

Yolanda was a 1970 graduate of West Forest High School in Tionesta.

On June 18, 1971, at Townline Church, she married Ronald A. McWilliams, who survives.

She ran a daycare center out of her home for many years, babysitting countless children.

She enjoyed shopping at yard sales and spending time with her family, most especially while on vacation together.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons: Chad McWilliams and his wife Deanne and Corey McWilliams and his wife Tonya, all of Tionesta. Two daughters: Darla Alward and her husband Doug and Lindsay Millin and her husband Shaun, all of Titusville, PA. Nine grandchildren: Alisha Zuck of Tionesta; Laurel Wescoat and her husband Austin of Centerville, PA; Bryton McWilliams of Maple Shade, PA; Taylor McWilliams of Oil City, PA; Noah Alward of Meadville, PA; Kara McWilliams of Tionesta; Ethan McWilliams of Meadville; Clarissa McWilliams of Tionesta; and Kayleigh Millin of Titusville. Six great grandchildren: Annabelle Brooks; Kendall, Cameron, and Alec Wescoat; Everly McWilliams; and Oakleigh Shaw.

She is survived by a brother, James Harkless and a sister, Helen Margaret Harkless, both of Croydon as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Ann Kotz.

Friends are welcome to attend services at 2 P.M. on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home of Tionesta with Rev. Shawn Jacobson of Pleasantville Community Church officiating.

Burial will be at Wolf’s Corners Cemetery, Tionesta.

Messages of sympathy may be left at www.wimerfuneralhome.com.

