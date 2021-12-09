A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – A slight chance of snow showers between 8pm and 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Friday Night – Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 4am. Low around 40. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 4pm, then showers likely. High near 61. South wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 10pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 10pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 41.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 47.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 49.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54.

