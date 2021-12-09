Alfred (Fred) B. Clarke, 88, of Brookville, died peacefully at home surrounded by family on Saturday December 4, 2021.

Fred was born July 20, 1933, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, to the late William E. and Dorothy Reese Clarke.

Fred was predeceased by brothers David E. and Thomas W. Clarke, and grandson Kristopher Clarke.

Fred graduated from New Castle High School.

He obtained his bachelor’s degree in Physical Education from Slippery Rock State College and his master’s degree in School Counseling from Pennsylvania State University.

Fred was a teacher, counselor, coach, and high school principal for the Brookville Area School District and retired after more than 20 years as an admissions counselor from Clarion University.

Fred loved playing baseball in his younger years and golf in his later years.

He played on a US Army baseball team during his military service from 1953-1955.

He was the captain of the baseball team at Slippery Rock State College and later played short-stop for the Brookville Grays.

He was an active member of Pinecrest Country Club and spent his winters playing golf at Meadowood near Fort Pierce, FL for more than two decades.

In his retirement, he served as a volunteer to the Clarion University Men’s Golf Team under head coach Alfred Lefevre.

Fred was an animal lover and was friend to all of the family cats and dogs.

Fred is survived by his wife of 66 years, Ruth B. Clarke; his children: Elizabeth (Beth) C. Fishel (Terry) of Gettysburg, Frederick P. Clarke (Janet) of Mountville, Janice R. Fapore (Mike) of Somerset, Amanda Clarke (Ramón Arrowsmith) of Phoenix, Arizona; six grandchildren: David and Daniel Clarke, Kathleen Fishel Fluman, Ellen Fishel, and Patrick and Michaela Fapore; and four great grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Brookville YMCA, 125 Main St. #1, Brookville, PA 15825; First Tee 5370 Schenley Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15217; or a charity of your choice.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

