Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Brunch with Santa, Ugly Sweater Extravaganza Highlight Upcoming Events at Deer Creek

Thursday, December 9, 2021 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

https---cdn.evbuc.com-images-178869159-127941926913-1-original.20211102-205858SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The holidays are approaching swiftly, and Deer Creek Winery is ramping up the holiday spirit with two events on Saturday!

Deer Creek Winery is hosting a special Brunch with Santa event on Saturday, December 11, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Bring your loved ones to a brunch with Santa Claus and enjoy a buffet-style brunch with a mimosa station (non-alcoholic option available for those under 21) coloring pages, a take-home treat, and pictures with Santa.

Availability is limited, so get your tickets now!

Tickets are $15.00 for children and $17.00 for adults and can be purchased here.

Following the brunch, Deer Creek is also hosting an Ugly Sweater Winter Extravaganza from noon to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 11.

Think you have the best ugly sweater around? Come out to Deer Creek Winery and show us what you got!

Festivities include: a vendor show, live music, food specials, a contest for best ugly sweater, and so much more.

The Ugly Sweater Winter Extravaganza is free and open to the public.

Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.

For more information on any of the events, call at 814-354-7392 or visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

