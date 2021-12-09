Clarion Blueprint Community Receives Neighborhood Assistance Program Award for Second Avenue Park

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development recently announced recipients of the Neighborhood Assistance Program awards including the proposed Clarion County COVID-19 Outdoor Recovery Initiative.

This is the second year in a row that Clarion County Adventures was able to secure funding through this program for the 2nd Avenue Park Project. Funds from last year were able to cover the costs of Phase I, which involved engineering and design work as well as infrastructure work on the site.

The proposed project was awarded under the Special Priorities Program branch of the Neighborhood Assistance Program. This program targets specific problems and priorities in distressed areas as determined by the state. The tax benefit to a business contributing to an approved SPP application would be up to a 75% tax credit. The proposed Clarion County COVID-19 Outdoor Recovery Initiative was able to secure $590,000 in contributions for this application, which equates to $442,500 in tax credits.

Phase II, expected to begin sometime this spring, will cover such things as paving, sidewalks, lighting, and playground equipment. Future phases of construction include a splash pad/ice rink, sports courts, outdoor games, ADA-compliant restrooms, and water fountains. Further announcements regarding the progress of the park will be forthcoming.

Brenda Sanders Dede, President of Clarion Blueprint Community Inc., had the following to say about the SPP award and the park project:

“Thank you to all who are a part of this very important endeavor for the Clarion Community, especially Clarion County Adventures for taking the lead in preparing the application. The planned 2nd Avenue Park is a project that will benefit the Clarion community in many ways. The collective efforts of all involved is greatly appreciated.”

New this year, Clarion County Adventures LLC. was created to allow families or individuals to participate in the NAP/SPP program to also acquire state tax credits. Matt Lerch, a local financial advisor and prominent community member, participated this year and had this to say about the program:

“As a 6th generation Lerch in Clarion County, I have always felt compelled to think of Clarion County first. Instead of my PA tax dollars that would otherwise be going to Harrisburg, I’d rather have those dollars directed to a project that benefits Clarion County citizens directly, especially the area youth.”

Regarding the program, Jim Crooks, owner of F.L. Crooks & Co., also participated in the program through the newly created LLC. added: “We can all make a difference in the amazing community that we live in and keep PA income tax in Clarion County through the NAP/SPP program. My company is a SubS so the income passes through to my individual tax liability. Great to find out that by joining others in the same situation and forming our own LLC–we can participate! It will be fantastic to be able to take my grandchildren ice skating in the Blueprint Community Park on 2nd Avenue soon!”

About The Children’s Scholarship Fund of PA

The Children’s Scholarship Fund of Pennsylvania is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization established in 1998 that provides financial aid to qualified students, under Pennsylvania’s EITC and OSTC programs, that wish to attend private elementary & secondary schools. Since its inception, they have helped families in 27 counties throughout the Commonwealth, which include some of Pennsylvania’s most rural counties. Since 1998, Clarion County families have received over $5.5 million in scholarship awards.

About Clarion County Adventures

Formed under The Children’s Scholarship Fund of PA, Clarion County Adventures aims to bring families together through opportunities to learn and enjoy the scenic outdoors.

About Clarion Blueprint Community

Developed by FHLBank Pittsburgh, the Blueprint Communities initiative was created with the goals of building strong local leadership, developing local and regional planning skills, and encouraging coordinated investments in targeted communities by public and private funders. Clarion has been a Blueprint Community since 2014.

