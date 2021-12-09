Clarion Borough Rejects CUP Request to Connect to Stormwater System

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Borough Council rejected a request from Clarion University to connect its stormwater system at the Memorial Stadium parking lot to the borough’s, citing the fact that the university is in arrears with the stormwater authority.

“I would like to actually start a discussion on a new borough policy that if you are in arrears on your stormwater fees, that you cannot make new connections into the system,” said council vice president Benjamin Aaron at the beginning of discussion for the request.

“If you do not believe you should be paying, do not expect the people who do pay those in this borough to take your stormwater away from your larger parking lot. It’s a huge ask there.”

It was noted by council members that the borough had paid for an engineer to assess the borough’s stormwater system and had found it could not handle the added water from the stadium’s parking lot.

“The engineer said that it would be too much strain on our system there, and we don’t have the resources at this time to fix those two outlets for them to tap into,” said council member Rachel Roberts.

Council member Keaton MacBeth asked about the borough contacting the university to reach an agreement on the stormwater issue, which he said was decided at the last public works committee meeting. Borough Treasurer and Projects Manager Todd Colosimo informed MacBeth he was waiting to see how the council voted before he talked to CUP.

“We were thinking about reaching out to the university to see if they would be willing to work with us,” said MacBeth. “They fix it, they can tap in it. Why are we approving when we haven’t even reached out?”

The issue of a lawsuit in the eastern part of the commonwealth between West Chester Borough and the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, which administers CUP and West Chester University, was voiced by council member Brenda Sanders-Dede, who asked, “Has anybody checked with them where the lawsuit is at? There’s a lawsuit out there.”

“That’s got nothing to do with us,” responded Aaron, who said the West Chester litigation is not precedent-setting because West Chester is a home-rule borough and is administering the stormwater fee themselves, unlike in Clarion where the stormwater authority administers the fee.

“This is a totally different setup than what we have. It is not the situation that we have here,” he said.

Sanders-Dede continued to ask about the lawsuit, stating, “There has to be a legal reason to why they’re not paying it,” at which point borough solicitor John Marshall stepped in and made a recommendation to stop discussion of the issue as to not waive confidentiality privileges.

“I don’t represent the stormwater authority, but I would suggest if you want to discuss legal issues, you get in touch with the solicitor for the stormwater authority and do that confidentially if there is an active lawsuit and litigation out there,” Marshall said.

After discussion, the motion was unanimously voted down.

In other business, the council:

Reminded borough residents the snow removal ordinance began on December 1, 2021, and will be in effect until April 1, 2022.

Announced a second council meeting to be held December 21, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. in the assembly room of the Clarion Free Library.

Announced the bi-annual reorganization meeting to be held January 3, 2022, at 6:45 p.m. at the Clarion Free Library followed by a regular council meeting at 7:00 p.m.

Approved a request for proposals for a 2022 Tax Anticipation Note in the amount of $300,000.00.

Approved Delta Zeta Sorority’s special events request for the 5k “Turtle Trot” to be held April 25, 2022, contingent upon following COVID-19 guidelines in place at the time.

Approved for Clarion County to drawdown CDBG funds for M & B Services’ invoice #4404 in the total amount of $28,570.96 minus retainage for contract 2020-3, Main Street Improvements Project.

Reapproved change order #1 for contract 2021-2 Clarion Free Library Building Improvements to add wall replacement and plumbing add-ons in the total amount of $7,170.24.

Approved change order #3 for contract 2021-2 Clarion Free Library Improvements to add drywall repair in the amount of $644.00 and to extend the time of completion to January 31, 2022.

Approved change order #2 for contract 2020-3 Main Street Project to add the provision of 48 electrical receptacles and complete installation and wiring for same at a total cost of $8,437.00 and extend the time of completion to December 31, 2021.

Approved submission of CDBG time extensions to Clarion County for program year 2016 to April 29, 2022, program year 2017 to November 30, 2022, and program year 2018 to December 30, 2022.

Approved resignation and retirement for Shawn Zerfoss, effective November 10, 2021.

Approved resignation from Shawn Zerfoss from cleaning services, effective November 8, 2021.

Advertised for cleaning services for borough buildings.

Approved service authorization from The EADS Group for updating pool feasibility study in the amount of $12,500.00

