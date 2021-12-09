Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chocolate Cookie Cheesecake

Cheesecake may sound intimidating, but this recipe makes it easy and simple!

Ingredients

1-1/2 cups crushed cream-filled chocolate sandwich cookies (about 20 cookies)

2 tablespoons butter, melted



3 packages (8 ounces each) cream cheese, softened1 cup sugar1 cup sour cream1/4 cup all-purpose flour2 teaspoons vanilla extract1/4 teaspoon salt3 large eggs, room temperature, lightly beaten15 coarsely chopped cream-filled chocolate sandwich cookies (about 2-1/4 cups), divided

Directions

-In a large bowl, combine crushed cookies and butter. Press onto the bottom and 1 in. up the sides of a greased 9-in. springform pan; set aside.

-In a large bowl, beat cream cheese and sugar until smooth. Beat in the sour cream, flour, vanilla and salt. Add eggs; beat on low speed just until combined. Fold in 3/4 cup chopped cookies. Pour into crust. Top with remaining chopped cookies.

-Place on a baking sheet. Bake at 325° for 60-65 minutes or until center is almost set. Cool on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Carefully run a knife around the edge of pan to loosen; cool 1 hour longer. Refrigerate overnight. Remove sides of pan.

