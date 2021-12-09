Clarion University Men’s Swimming & Diving: Connor Cary Named PSAC Co-Men’s Swimming Athlete of the Week

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) announced the winners of its weekly swimming awards for Co-Men’s swimming athlete on Wednesday, December 8.

Connor Cary was named the PSAC Co-Men’s Swimming Athlete of the Week, sharing the award with Bloomsburg’s Andy Thomas.

The award comes on the heels of an amazing performance for Cary at the Zippy Invitational over the weekend.

Cary broke three individual school records, helped two relay teams to school records, and hit three individual NCAA “B” cuts at the Zippy Invitational hosted by Akron. Competing in a field that primarily featured athletes from Division I institutions, Cary posted some of the fastest swims of his career as well as the best in Clarion’s storied history. His swim in the 200 IM broke a five-year-old record set by Ben Spencer, and his performance in the 200 Fly broke a 28-year-old record set in 1993. He also broke his own record in the 100 Fly. The 200 Medley and 400 Medley Relay records broken by Cary and company were also five-year-old records. The Golden Eagles placed fifth in the field.

