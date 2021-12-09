Clarion University Volleyball: London Fuller, Cassidy Snider Named AVCA Honorable Mention All-Americans

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) announced the AVCA All-America teams on Tuesday, and Clarion’s London Fuller and Cassidy Snider were both named AVCA Honorable Mention All-Americans.

They are the first Golden Eagles to make the prestigious list since Morgan Seybold and Laura Subject were named Third Team and Honorable Mention, respectively, 2014.

The duo of Fuller and Snider were two of the key components in Clarion’s successful 2021 campaign. Both First Team All-PSAC and AVCA All-Atlantic Region selections, they led the Golden Eagles to a conference championship in 2021, the program’s first since 2010. Clarion went 22-10 on the season, reaching the NCAA Atlantic Regional.

Fuller was the straw that stirred the drink in the Golden Eagle offense, leading the PSAC and ranking 17th in NCAA Division II in assists entering this weekend. As a result, the Clarion offense was one of the best in the region, ranking first in the PSAC and third in the Atlantic Region at 13.63 kills per set. With Fuller at the controls, the Golden Eagles rank second among PSAC teams in attack percentage on the year, and Clarion led the PSAC in attack percentage in conference matches all season long. Fuller was named the PSAC Tournament MVP after her stellar performance at the conference tournament, including the match-winning kill on a tip against Gannon.

One of the dominant hitters in the Atlantic Region and the nation this year, Snider ranks 11th in NCAA Division II in kills with an average of 4.25 kills per set. The freshman was named the PSAC West Rookie of the Year and First Team All-PSAC West on Nov. 18, and on Dec. 1 earned Division 2 Conference Commissioner’s Association (D2CCA) First Team All-Atlantic Region honors. Her 480 total kills ranks sixth in a single season in program history and are third in the nation as of December 7. Snider’s 4.64 points per set average ranks 16th in NCAA Division II. Not just an offensive player, Snider ranks second on the Golden Eagles with 11 kill-dig double-doubles as well, as she averages 2.29 digs per set.

