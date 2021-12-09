Dale Forrest Foster, 76 of Harrisville, passed away December 1, 2021, after a brief illness at Allegheny General Hospital.

Born November 11, 1945, in New Castle he was the son of the late Fred and Ruth (Heckathorne) Foster.

He graduated from New Wilmington High School and continued his education at Edinboro College after proudly enlisting in the United States Marnie Corp in September of 1963.

He was honorably discharged in July 1969 with the rank of Sargent.

Dale worked for various companies throughout his life, retiring from Brownlee Lumber Company in Brookville, PA where he drove the forklift.

He loved his sons and was a proud Papa of his granddaughter Abigail.

He enjoyed the outdoors and could be seen walking the neighborhood most days.

When not outside, he could always be found with a book in his hand.

Dale is survived by son Fredrick Foster and his wife Karen, son Michael Foster and his wife Ann, his granddaughter Abigail as well as Fred and Mike’s mother Sandra Foster.

He also leaves behind siblings Diana Magee, Merry Lee George, Barb Ryal, Rick Ketler, Letty Hanzlik, and Perry Ketler. Dale is preceded in death by his parents, and his brother Keith Foster and Phil Weyrick.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The Jamison McKinley Funeral Home, Harrisville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Friends can email condolences by visiting www.jamisonfuneralhome.com

