Clarion-Limestone School Board Welcomes New Members, Approves Building Project

CLARION TWP. (EYT) – The Clarion-Limestone School Board welcomed two new members during their reorganizational meeting on Monday evening.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Newly-elected board members Christopher Boozer and David Louder were sworn-in at Monday’s meeting, along with returning board member Gary Sproul. Additionally, board member Bryan Huwar – who was initially appointed to the board after former board president David Schirmer tendered his resignation – was also sworn-in.

After the new and returning board members were sworn in and seated, the board voted unanimously to retain Nathaniel Parker as board president and Rebecca Allison as vice president.

Following the adjournment of the reorganizational meeting, the regular meeting kicked off with the approval of several items related to the building project at Clarion-Limestone Elementary School taking the main spotlight.

Board member Dave Eggleton, who is on the building committee and has been involved in the planning, noted that after an initial financial breakdown, it appears the district will be able to take on both the first and second stage of the building plan with a single loan, though they’re still working on the final numbers.

“At this point, if we borrow the 6.5 (million) total for both projects, you can see our yearly payment would be about $425,000.00, which the financial folks told us would equal out to a 1.42 recommended tax increase, but at this point, we don’t feel we need that tax increase for the building project.”

According to Eggleton, the committee believes that the district can cover the expense at the current tax rate, and doesn’t anticipate the building project to affect the tax rate.

“Down the road, if we have to have a tax increase, there’s not one anticipated, but it would be for things we don’t control, like special education, cyber school, charter schools, and things like that,” Eggleton said.

“I’m not saying that we won’t have a tax increase down the road, I’m saying we can do the building without a tax increase.”

Eggleton said if the board is careful about financial decisions, there is “no reason” they shouldn’t be able to do the project, which totals around $9.5 million, without a tax increase.

“I recommend very highly that we go this direction.”

The project is for improvements to the elementary school, including potential upgrades to the HVAC system, windows, and entrance area, as well as the addition of a new gymnasium.

The board voted unanimously to approve a Guaranteed Energy Savings Agreement with SitelogiQ in the amount of $5,786,197.00, pending review by the school district solicitor.

They also voted to adopt a Reimbursement Resolution to ensure full flexibility in funding or reimbursing costs of the elementary school project from an eventual bond financing, and to adopt an appointing resolution confirming the appointment of financial and legal professionals for the financing of the district’s Energy Service Company (ESCO) projects.

“I am thrilled, beyond thrilled, to be the leader of the district at this time in moving forward with these projects. It absolutely is a must, and we have the funds to do it, and our students, and teachers, and staff, deserve to have a fresher place to be and work,” Superintendent Amy Glasl stated.

“I just want to thank the board and Dave for working hard on getting this going and moving along with it. I’m excited.”

