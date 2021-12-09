Featured Local Job: Administrative Officer

The Clarion County MH/DD/Transportation department currently has an opening for a Administrative Officer.

POSITION: Administrative Officer, Full Time, 40 hours/week, Exempt

DEPARTMENT: MH/DD/Transportation

PAY GRADE: $35,600 annually

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. Exempt allocation of 20 vacation days, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: Thursday, December 2, 2021

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Thursday, December 16, 2021, at 4:00 PM.

QUALIFICATIONS: Two years of experience in varied office management or staff work; and a bachelor’s degree; or any equivalent combination of experience and training.

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB

An employee in this class is responsible for relieving a high level professional or administrative official of a variety of administrative details. Work involves analyzing administrative operations, policies, and procedures, and preparing and implementing recommendations on procedural, budget, and personnel actions. Work may involve the supervision of a staff of technical or clerical employees engaged primarily in a single activity. Assignments require detailed knowledge of the functions, procedures, and organization of the agency or program in which the incumbent is employed and may require familiarity with technical terminology and principles. Work includes public contact in accomplishing assignments and effective public relations. Regular duties and special assignments are received through general instructions or through the employee’s initiative and are performed with considerable independence. Completed work and performance are reviewed by a professional or administrative superior for soundness of reasoning, effectiveness, and conformance with established policies and objectives.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS OF JOB

Studies and analyzes administrative operations and problems, prepares detailed and comprehensive reports of findings and recommendations, and assists in implementing procedural or policy changes. Performs public contact work in gathering information, resolving complaints, engendering support, and providing information. Serves as administrative officer of a county agency responsible for functions of moderate complexity and scope; schedules, prepares agendas, and makes arrangements for hearings or meetings; supervises various clerical and stenographic activities. Supervises a staff of technical or clerical employees engaged primarily in a single activity. Assists a high level professional or administrative official in the management of agency programs. Prepares recommendations and justifications for changes in policies and procedures, budget requests, personnel actions, and management and office services activities. Prepares budget estimates and other fiscal and statistical reports, and monitors budget expenditures Insures adherence to administrative standards through maintenance of control systems Reviews correspondence, news sources, technical literature, and departmental activities, and informs superior of significant developments and problems Collects, interprets, analyzes, and summarizes information to be used as a basis for executive action Monitors client files to ensure compliance with regulations and established policies and procedures Remains current with regulations and bulletins regarding transportation services Confirms trips were taken by MATP consumers Reviews monthly invoices, codes and prepares the invoices for processing Prepares quarterly reports for processing Complies list of MA doctors for verification Enters data from trip sheets for invoice processing and eligibility checks Prepares mileage reimbursements for MATP recipients Works cooperatively with transportation dispatch and county departments to assist with client eligibility and maintaining accurate information within the software systems Attends trainings, meetings, and conference calls as directed Prepares purchase requisitions as assigned Maintains statistical data needed for use in required reports and financial statements Compiles reports from statistical/financial data for submission to local, state, and federal licensing/reviewing bodies as required Maintains general ledger accounts by program as assigned by supervisor Assists in compiling and monitoring provider contracts for fiscal integrity Maintains detailed financial data on grant/funding sources as assigned Maintains payroll records to include allocation spreadsheets as assigned Provides routine financial assistance to program staff

OTHER DUTIES OF THE JOB

Assists in answering phone and performing other duties within office as necessary Attends meetings and/or training as required Performs other job-related work duties as required

SUPERVISION RECEIVED

Receives instruction and supervision from Supervisor in regard to daily work duties.

SUPERVISION GIVEN

None

WORKING CONDITIONS

Works indoors in adequate workspace, lighting, temperature and ventilation Works with average indoor exposure to noise, stress and disruptions Occasionally deals with angry or disruptive individuals Normal indoor exposure to dust/dirt Travels periodically to perform essential job duties

PHYSICAL AND MENTAL CONDITIONS

Must possess the ability to record, convey and present information, explain procedures, and follow instructions Must be able to sit for long periods throughout the workday, with intermittent periods of standing, walking, bending, twisting and reaching necessary to carry out duties of job Dexterity requirements range from simple to coordinated movements of fingers/hands; feet/legs; torso necessary to carry out duties of job Sedentary work, with occasional lifting/carrying of objects with a maximum weight of ten pounds Must be able to pay close attention to details and concentrate on work

QUALIFICATIONS

CLEARANCES

Must work in conjunction with employer to apply for Act 34 PA State Police Criminal History, Act 151 PA Child Abuse and FBI clearances prior to employment. All clearances must reflect acceptable results.

Must not appear on Preclusion Lists as defined by “Pennsylvania’s Medical Assistance Bulletin 99-11-05 Provider Screening of Employees and Contractors for Exclusion from Participating in Federal Healthcare Programs.”

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES REQUIRED

Must be able to speak and understand the English language in an understandable manner in order to carry out essential job duties Must possess above-average ability to pay attention to detail, accuracy and concentration of work Must possess good organizational, math and bookkeeping skills, including knowledge of budgets and financial reports Must possess the ability to handle a high volume of work efficiently Must possess the ability to maintain confidentiality in regard to client information and records Must possess working knowledge of operating personal computers and other office equipment Must possess good communication and interpersonal skills Must have ability to prepare required reports in a timely and accurate manner Must possess knowledge of and understand federal, state and county laws, policies and procedures in regard to accounting practices and methods Must possess knowledge of or ability to learn general accounting methods, policies and procedures, and the ability to prepare required financial reports and statements Must possess some knowledge of or ability to learn and apply Medical Assistance, SSI, Social Security and other benefits to clients as department requires

HOW TO APPLY

A County application and transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which the county is actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Thursday, December 16, 2021, at 4:00 PM.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATION1S DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.

