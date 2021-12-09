Fundraiser Organized for Wife, Three Young Children of C-L Teacher Who Passed Away

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A fundraiser has been organized for the wife and three young children of an area teacher who recently passed away.

An online fundraiser has been organized to help the family of Caleb Kifer, a well-known and respected teacher at Clarion-Limestone High School who passed away on Friday, December 3, after a seven-month bout with cancer.

Kifer, a Curllsville native and a graduate of Clarion Area High School, had been a full-time teacher at Clarion-Limestone since 2010.

He is survived by wife Elicia, children Harper, Cora, and Cade, along with parents Perry and Dana Kifer and brother Jacob.

RELATED:

Clarion-Limestone Community Mourns Loss of High School Teacher

Caleb Kifer Benefit Raises Nearly $57K

Benefit to be Held for Local Man Battling Cancer

Caleb Kifer Benefit T-Shirts to be Sold at The Haskell House on Sunday

Spaghetti Dinner/Live Auction to Be Held for Teacher at C-L High School

Clarion-Limestone School District Family Sponsoring Fundraiser for Teacher Diagnosed With Cancer

Community Pulls Together for Local Teacher Diagnosed with Cancer, Benefit Set for July 18

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.