Karen L. Fry

Thursday, December 9, 2021 @ 06:12 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-fIv4WLKL6UpuzXSaKaren L. Fry, 74, of Cranberry, went Home to her Lord and Savior Tuesday night, December 7, 2021 at her home, while surrounded by her loving family.

She was born March 24, 1947 in Oil City, a daughter of the late George R. and Dorothy L. (Palmer) Chandler.

Karen was a 1965 graduate of Cranberry High School and then studied business courses at Robert Morris College.

She was a former member of Seneca United Methodist Church and a current member of Christ United Methodist Church in Franklin.

Karen enjoyed reading, sewing and quilting, her Card Club, and spending time with her friends and family.

Over the years, Karen was employed in various clerical and human resources positions for C.P.T., Oil Well Supply Co., Glass Containers, Foster-Forbes, and Quaker State.

She was married in Christ Episcopal Church in Oil City on April 20, 1968 to Charles A. “Chuck” Fry, and he survives.

Also surviving are two children: Amy Prenatt and her husband Chris of Meadville, and Douglas Fry and his wife Connie of Titusville; six grandchildren: Rachel (Fry) Southwick and her husband Jacob, Megan Prenatt, Brooke Fry, Jay Fry, Lisa Prenatt, and Carly Fry.

Karen is also survived by three brothers, James Chandler and wife Vicki, Robert Chandler and wife Ethel, and Charles Chandler; her mother-in-law, Doris Fry; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Gerald Fry.

Visitation for friends and family will be held Friday (Dec. 10) from 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca.

A funeral service will be held in the funeral home Saturday morning (Dec. 11) at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Darrell Greenawalt and Rev. Sam Wagner, pastors at Christ United Methodist Church, officiating.

Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens in Cranberry.

Her family would like to extend a special thank you and appreciation to friends and caregivers that have journeyed with Karen over the past fifteen months.

Memorial contributions may be made to Christ United Methodist Church, 1135 Buffalo St., Franklin, PA 16323; or the Shriners Children’s Hospital, 1645 West 8th St., Erie, PA 16505.

To express online condolences to Karen’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com


