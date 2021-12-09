Kenneth B. “Spike” Spicher Sr., 83, DuBois, passed away Monday, December 6, 2021 at Penn Highlands DuBois.

Born April 30, 1938, in DuBois, he was the son of the late Lester and Leona (Kirk) Spicher.

Kenneth married the love of his life, Virginia (Fisher) Spicher, on October 4, 1957 at the Home Camp Methodist Church. She survives.

Kenneth was raised in Rockton, PA. He had been employed by DuBois Tool and Electric for 33 years, DuBrook for 10 years, and Yost and Barhm Surveying.

Kenneth loved woodworking, working on cars, fishing, hunting, house painting, tinkering in the garage, and spending time with his family.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church.

In addition to his wife, Kenneth is survived by nine children, Kenneth B. (Bonnie) Spicher Jr., DuBois, Michael L. Spicher, DuBois, Jeffrey (Joelyn) Spicher, Rock Springs, WY, Scott (Tammy) Spicher, Knox, PA, Andrew (Patti) Spicher, Falls Creek, Martin (Sherri) Spicher, Punxsutawney, Robert (Ellen) Spicher, DuBois, Richard Spicher, DuBois, and Shelley Spicher, Reynoldsville; 26 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; four siblings, Marilyn Sayers, DuBois, Mary Lou (Bob) Miller, DuBois, Carol (Ed) Brubaker, DuBois, and Allen Spicher, Reynoldsville; a brother-in-law, Ian Burt Dillingham, East Earl, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Donald, Robert, and Ray Spicher, and his sisters, Mildred Dillingham and Miriam Kirk.

Friends and family will be received Friday, December 10, 2021 from 3-7 p.m. at the Adamson Funeral Chapel and Crematorium.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, December 11, 2021 at TBD from the First Baptist Church in DuBois with Rev. Mark Montgomery officiating.

Interment will be in Rockton Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Church, 197 Eastern Ave., DuBois, PA 15801 or to the organization of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.adamsonfuneral.com

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.