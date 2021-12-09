 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Kenneth B. “Spike” Spicher Sr.

Thursday, December 9, 2021 @ 06:12 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

Kenneth B. “Spike” Spicher Sr., 83, DuBois, passed away Monday, December 6, 2021 at Penn Highlands DuBois.

Born April 30, 1938, in DuBois, he was the son of the late Lester and Leona (Kirk) Spicher.

Kenneth married the love of his life, Virginia (Fisher) Spicher, on October 4, 1957 at the Home Camp Methodist Church. She survives.

Kenneth was raised in Rockton, PA. He had been employed by DuBois Tool and Electric for 33 years, DuBrook for 10 years, and Yost and Barhm Surveying.

Kenneth loved woodworking, working on cars, fishing, hunting, house painting, tinkering in the garage, and spending time with his family.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church.

In addition to his wife, Kenneth is survived by nine children, Kenneth B. (Bonnie) Spicher Jr., DuBois, Michael L. Spicher, DuBois, Jeffrey (Joelyn) Spicher, Rock Springs, WY, Scott (Tammy) Spicher, Knox, PA, Andrew (Patti) Spicher, Falls Creek, Martin (Sherri) Spicher, Punxsutawney, Robert (Ellen) Spicher, DuBois, Richard Spicher, DuBois, and Shelley Spicher, Reynoldsville; 26 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; four siblings, Marilyn Sayers, DuBois, Mary Lou (Bob) Miller, DuBois, Carol (Ed) Brubaker, DuBois, and Allen Spicher, Reynoldsville; a brother-in-law, Ian Burt Dillingham, East Earl, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Donald, Robert, and Ray Spicher, and his sisters, Mildred Dillingham and Miriam Kirk.

Friends and family will be received Friday, December 10, 2021 from 3-7 p.m. at the Adamson Funeral Chapel and Crematorium.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, December 11, 2021 at TBD from the First Baptist Church in DuBois with Rev. Mark Montgomery officiating.

Interment will be in Rockton Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Church, 197 Eastern Ave., DuBois, PA 15801 or to the organization of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.adamsonfuneral.com


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.