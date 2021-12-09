Keystone School District to Hold Public Meeting on Masks Contingent on Supreme Court Decision

KNOX BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – The Keystone School Board will hold a public meeting on the state’s school mask mandate contingent on the decision currently in a lawsuit before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

The board decided that if the court strikes down the mandate, they will revert to a parental exemption for masks and discuss drafting an individualized health and safety plan for the district during the meeting. If the court upholds the mandate, the meeting will focus on how the district will proceed.

Work Session

During Keystone School Board’s regular work session on Wednesday evening, December 8, the masking issue was front and center.

At the beginning of the work session, board member James Beary asked board president John Slagle if members Jason Say and Buck Weaver should be required to wear masks as they were not. All other board members were masked.

“Since we have two new board members, should we require them to wear masks?” Beary asked.

Slagle then asked Say and Weaver to wear a mask.

Both Say and Weaver declined.

“Before you were sworn in, you didn’t have to wear a mask,” Beary said. “Now that you’re part of this group, you should have to do the same things that we’re required to do.”

Say countered, “This goes directly against what we were voted to do. It’s just not going to happen. We’re not doing it.”

Board members then asked Jennifer Gornall, the board’s solicitor, if they needed to require Say and Weaver to wear masks.

Under the current mandate, anyone in the school building needed to wear a mask unless they were eligible for a medical exemption, according to Gornall.

“Certainly, that’s what the rule is and the rest of you are doing it, but I don’t necessarily see how you’re going to require them to do it either without having to remove them from the building which I don’t recommend doing,” Gornall said.

When asked if the board could still conduct the meeting, she responded yes.

“The board voted that you have to wear masks indoors,” said board vice president Greg Barrett. “I don’t like it any more than the rest of you do, but I’m following board protocol, and I’m following what the board voted to do.

“I feel if you’re going to be a member of this board, if you’re not going to follow the board from the very beginning then anything you vote on from this board from this moment on is going to go right past me. I’m not going to pay attention to it.”

Barrett added the board had set a bad precedent when they allowed attendance at their meetings by individuals without masks.

“I’d like to get on with the meeting and learn and move on,” said Weaver. “We can sit here and beat this to death but it’s not going to change nothing.”

Board member Ken Swartfager also asked to move on with the meeting, citing the amount of business the board needed to get through. The work session then continued.

Business Meeting

Afterward, during the regular business meeting, the mask issue was again discussed.

On the agenda for the board’s consideration was a motion deciding whether or not the district would continue to adhere to the mandate, as well as 20 policies for the first reading, many of which dealt with health and safety.

Swartfager suggested modifying the motion, so it would be contingent on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling on the lawsuit challenging the mandate. If the court strikes down the mandate, then the district would revert to parental exemptions for masks and hold a special meeting to draft a district health and safety plan. If the court upholds the mandate, then a special meeting would be held for the board to decide how to proceed.

Swartfager explained the modification by saying the court has a high likelihood of striking down the mandate, which would give the board an unprecedented opportunity to draft its own health and safety plan.

At the time of the adoption of the Disease Prevention and Control Law of 1955 in Pennsylvania, Swartfager said stakeholders failed to adopt an individualized health and safety plan for Keystone, which ties the district’s hands considerably.

“I want to be able to have our own plan that protects our kids,” he said. “That ability was taken from us because the board, the district, and the community didn’t do anything at that time.

The board was also considering the first readings of 20 separate policies, many of which dealt with the health and safety of the students and would have to be modified if a new plan is enacted. It was noted policies are adopted only after second readings, which meant the health and safety policies of the district can be updated as many times as needed.

“One day you had to wear masks, the next day you didn’t. One day you had to social distance, the next day, you didn’t. With all the new things we are being told around the virus, so to will the government try to manipulate that again as they see fit. We don’t want to lose the opportunity,” Swartfager explained.

“If we had that plan in place, it cannot be superseded. If we had our own safety plan and it’s good, the commonwealth can’t come in and change our plan.”

Reaction on the board was positive to Swartfager’s motion.

“I think me and these people are all for it,” said Say, referring to those ardently against the mask mandate. “Bringing back control to the locals is what we’ll always want.”

The modified motion and the first readings of the policies were adopted unanimously by the board.

Swartfager stressed the importance of the board members being available and ready to attend the meeting as soon as the ruling is handed down.

Since the court’s decision has not been handed down, the meeting’s time and date will be announced at a later date.

“Everybody here needs to be available to be here and not let this slip away,” he said.

