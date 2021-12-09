 

Leeper Man Accused of Food Stamp Fraud

Thursday, December 9, 2021 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

shutterstock_608376650-cuffsMONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against a Leeper man accused of failing to report income in order to fraudulently obtain public assistance benefits.

Court documents indicate the Pennsylvania Office of State Inspector General on November 17 filed criminal charges against 51-year-old Christopher Valmont Hicks.

According to a criminal complaint, Christopher Valmont Hicks failed to report employment and income as required while receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

The complaint indicates the Office of State Inspector General (OSIG) received information from the Clarion County Assistance Office on April 17, 2018, that Hicks was working and receiving wages from a known business.

An OSIG investigator then confirmed that Hicks was informed both verbally and in writing that he understood his responsibility to report correct information on any income and that Hicks had signed a form indicating that he understood.

The false information Hicks provided resulted in Hicks obtaining $720.00 in SNAP benefits and $3,531.30 in medical benefits he was not entitled to between October 1, 2017, and March 31, 2018, according to the complaint.

The complaint states that the incident happened at an apartment on Robinwood Drive in Clarion and the Clarion County Assistance office on Lincoln Drive in Clarion.

Hicks was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 12:48 p.m. on Wednesday, December 1, on the following charge:

– Fraud Obtaining Foodstamps/Assistance, Felony 3

He is currently free after being released on his own recognizance.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on December 14 with Judge Schill presiding.


