Local Woman Charged With Punching, Scratching Victim During Dispute Over Truck Waives Hearing

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Leeper woman who allegedly punched and scratched a female victim during a dispute over a truck in Paint Township waived her hearing in court on Tuesday.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 47-year-old Robin L. Mabold were waived for court on Tuesday, December 7:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

The charges have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

Mabold is currently free on $1,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in late November in Paint Township, Clarion County.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 10:15 p.m. on Friday, November 26, Robin L. Mabold and a known female victim got into an argument over a truck, and Mabold reportedly punched the victim in the head three times.

The complaint indicates the victim had a swollen lump on her forehead and a bloody mouth.

According to the complaint, Mabold also scratched the victim on the face and neck, leaving marks. The victim was also reportedly knocked to the ground by Mabold.

She was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 2:05 a.m. on November 27.

