Man Charged With Stealing Potato Chip Truck From Clarion Walmart Parking Lot Waives Hearing

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – An Erie man charged with stealing a potato chip truck from the Clarion Walmart parking lot waived his hearing in court on Tuesday.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 35-year-old Joseph Michael Arciuolo were waived for court at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 7:

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 3 (two counts)

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Misdemeanor 1

The charges have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

Arciuolo remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $25,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from an incident that took place in Monroe Township in early September.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 9:21 a.m. on Thursday, September 9, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the McDonald’s located on Perkins Road in Monroe Township, Clarion County, for a report of a “situation” involving Joseph Michael Arciuolo.

Police then made contact with Arciuolo, but he reportedly fled on foot toward Walmart.

Surveillance footage showed that Arciuolo then approached a delivery vehicle parked north of the Walmart Auto Center and attempted to open the right front passenger door unsuccessfully. He subsequently entered Walmart through the Auto Center customer door and then exited again through a rear delivery door.

According to the complaint, Arciuolo then entered a UTZ Snack Foods delivery vehicle that was parked behind Walmart while the driver was inside the store. Arciuolo fled in the vehicle through the Walmart parking lot.

He was apprehended in Clinton County on Wednesday, September 15, by Lamar-based State Police, according to the complaint.

The vehicle Arciuolo was operating at the time he was apprehended was not the UTZ vehicle and was found to be a different stolen vehicle, the complaint notes.

The UTZ vehicle and its contents are valued at a total of $53,000.00, according to the complaint.

The charges were filed against Arciuolo through Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on September 20.

Note: The UTZ vehicle was recovered at the West Mifflin Walmart on September 26, according to PSP Clarion.

According to court documents, Arciuolo is currently lodged in the Erie County Jail and is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing on burglary, theft, and access device fraud in Erie County on December 14.

He is also facing formal arraignment on December 20 for unauthorized use of motor vehicles, fleeing and other charges in Clinton County.

Court documents indicate Arciuolo has a criminal history dating back to 2013, with convictions that range from retail theft and harassment to unauthorized use of motor vehicles and burglary, and he was on probation at the time the theft occurred in Clarion County.

